Details of the virtual version of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU and NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' 2020 RADIO SHOW convention remain undisclosed, but the online event now has dates, with the NAB and RAB announcing a "week-long celebration of radio," "RADIO WEEK," for OCTOBER 5-9, 2020. The announcement did not disclose any content or other details.

The in-person show was originally scheduled for NASHVILLE on SEPTEMBER 13-16, but the pandemic prompted a shift to a virtual event similar to the NAB SHOW EXPRESS which replaced the 2020 NAB SHOW in MAY.

The NAB and RAB previously announced that the live event will be returning on SEPTEMBER 21-24, 2021 in NEW ORLEANS and will be back in NASHVILLE for the 2022 event (OCTOBER 5-7, 2022).

