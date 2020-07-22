Sports Category

TWITCH has relaunched its sports content as its own standalone category, with four top soccer clubs' channels and a special block of programming on the /Twitchsports channel kicking off the relaunch.

REAL MADRID and ARSENAL's channels will be joined by JUVENTUS and PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN, all offering exclusive content; the category will also include the existing channels for the NBA, NHL, NWSL, UFC, and RFL, and star athletes' personal channels. In addition, a special block will be streaming on the /Twitchsports channel TODAY (7/22) hosted by former MLS star JIMMY CONRAD with two hour segments from the NBA, ARSENAL, HOUSE OF HIGHLIGHTS, and the UFC.

ENTERCOM's live streams for its Sports radio stations and the sports shows consulted by DON KOLLINS MEDIA hosted by TONY BRUNO, SETH EVERETT, DAN SILEO, JASON PAGE, JOSH INNES, and EYTAN SHANDER will also be part of the newly relaunched category.

