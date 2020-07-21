Sommers

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A-W233BG/CINCINNATI overnight "AMERICA'S TRUCKIN' NETWORK" show will steer clear of political talk after complaints, reports the CINCINNATI ENQUIRER.

Host STEVE SOMMERS told listeners MONDAY (7/20) that complaints to iHEARTMEDIA's corporate office in SAN ANTONIO about political discussions, including one unspecified comment made by a caller that his boss told him "should not have been aired" and resulted in a warning, led to the decision to stop airing talk about topics like GEORGE FLOYD's killing and the Confederate flag.

PD SCOTT REINHART sent a statement to the ENQUIRER saying, "The ATN has been on the air for over 30 years. We regularly review all our shows to ensure they provide the best and most compelling programming, and we have always relied on comments and feedback from our listeners to help us make these decisions."

