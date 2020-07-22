-
Ingrooves Unveils Next Generation of Its Dispatch Marketing Platform
INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP has unveiled the next generation of its DISPATCH marketing platform.
A groundbreaking marketing suite embedded within INGROOVES' AI-driven platform, Dispatch empowers users to manage complex marketing campaigns and digital asset collections from a single, easy to use platform. The integrated platform harnesses INGROOVES' patented advances in AI to make prescriptive recommendations in real time based on changes in the marketplace.
