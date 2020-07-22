Tigger, Burns

ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA has made lineup adjustments. PM drive host BIG TIGGER is moving to AM for “THE MORNING CULTURE WITH BIG TIGGER.”

KENNY BURNS will take over afternoons with “THE KENNY BURNS SHOW.” Both changes are effective AUGUST 17th. TIGGER replaces FRANK SKI who announced his exit this morning (7/22).

SVP/Market Manager RICK CAFFEY said, “During his time with us at V-103, I have seen BIG TIGGER take over ATLANTA as a premier talent and generous community activist who is connected to the people. We believe he will bring his high energy and creativity to mornings at the station. Just as important, we see KENNY BURNS bringing his added years of experience, industry work, and current show success to the station and we’re excited to welcome him back.”

TIGGER added, “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to wake up ATLANTA every morning with good energy, good music, and a good time.”

BURNS said, “I am excited to announce that "the people’s champ" is coming back to ‘the people’s station,’ V-103. I am ready to work hard to inspire and entertain ATLANTA and beyond and can’t wait to connect with my audience every afternoon.”

BIG TIGGER’s resume includes currently being the official DJ/Music Director for the NBA’s ATLANTA HAWKS as well as the DJ for the NFL’s ATLANTA FALCONS tailgate parties at the HOME DEPOT BACKYARD in ATLANTA.

He is also known for hosting multiple BET NETWORK shows including “RAP CITY: THE BASEMENT,” “106 & PARK,” The “BET AWARDS POST PARTY LIVE, and the BET AWARDS RED CARPET SHOW.

Other career highlights; the voice and co-host of the 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.” In 2003, he created and launched “LIVE IN THE DEN WITH BIG TIGGER,” a three-hour, syndicated show airing for more than 10 years in 67 markets and three countries, and he won an EMMY AWARD in 2013 for his weekly television show “DIRECT ACCESS WITH BIG TIGGER.”

KENNY BURNS is an entrepreneur, producer, and author with over 20 years of experience across the entertainment, music, fashion, radio, television, and marketing industries. This move marks BURNS’ second stint with V-103. He previously served as an on-air host from 2011 to 2013.

Early in his career BURNS worked on the music side with MONICA, JAY-Z, and his first music concept, DREAM. As a music exec. he continued with MARIAH CAREY’s MONARCH MUSIC, signing AKON, discovering hip-hop artist WALE, and becoming a VP at ROC-A-FELLA RECORDS.



« see more Net News