WARM Heats Up Christmas Music

Tis the season, and weekend, for CUMULUS AC WARM (WARM 103.3)/YORK-LANCASTER-HARRISBURG to reinstall CHRISTMAS music, beginning FRIDAY (7/24) and running through SATURDAY (7/25) evening, rolling out "CHRISTMAS IN JULY."

WARM PD DAVE RUSSELL tells ALL ACCESS, “Back in APRIL when COVID-19 had closed down the country, WARM 103.3 did something a little unorthodox when we presented our 'WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS' weekend. The response was so overwhelmingly positive from our listeners that we began to make plans to bring holiday music back for one final 'out of season appearance' on 'CHRISTMAS IN JULY'. Barbecues, swimming, and s'mores don’t usually go with CHRISTMAS, but this is 2020.”

RUSSELL notes that CHRISTMAS music for the 2020 holiday season will return sometime in NOVEMBER.

