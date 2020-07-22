Brown

Past video footage of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON morning co-host and former "AMERICAN IDOL" contestant AYLA BROWN singing the national anthem will be featured during an upcoming BOSTON CELTICS NBA game in ORLANDO, FL.

BROWN has performed the anthem for every major sport in BOSTON and was the CELTICS’ “Lucky Anthem Singer” when the team won the 2008 National Championship. In addition, she has sung the anthem at every game seven of the playoffs.

“Growing up in MASSACHUSETTS and being a former basketball player for BOSTON COLLEGE, my dream was always to step on the court at THE GARDEN,” said BROWN. “While I never got to lace up the sneakers for a game, singing the national anthem over the years for the team has always been the highest honor. Thank you to the BOSTON CELTICS for this wonderful opportunity!”

