Stubbs

Last night (7/21), longtime evening host EDDIE STUBBS announced his retirement from RYMAN HOSPITALITY PARTNERS Country/Americana WSM-A/NASHVILLE. STUBBS, a walking encyclopedia of Country music knowledge, will also be stepping down from his position as an announcer for the co-owned GRAND OLE OPRY. The station will be celebrating him on the air over the next two weeks.

In an INSTAGRAM post, the station wrote, “EDDIE has been a part of our family and heard on our airwaves for more than 25 years. We’re grateful for the knowledge, wisdom and passion he has shared with fans Country music near and far. While we are sad to see him go, we look forward to celebrating EDDIE’s storied radio career over the next two weeks. Join us as we revisit archived interviews with legendary artists, past studio visits from some of your favorite Country music stars, and much more. Thank you EDDIE, for keeping the light on for NASHVILLE radio!”

STUBBS came to NASHVILLE in 1995 to play fiddle in the band of Country legend KITTY WELLS and her husband, JOHNNIE WRIGHT, and a week later was hired to work at WSM part time. He began hosting the evening show in 1996. He won the CMA Large Market Broadcast Personality of the Year Award in 2002, and was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2012.

« back to Net News