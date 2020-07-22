Radiothon

LAZER BROADCASTING's 12th annual MILAGROS PARA LOS NIÑOS radiothon for CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK on JULY 15-17 raised over $450,000 in 42 hours of prime-time programming. The radiothon aired on Regional Mexican RADIO LAZER, Spanish Adult Hits LA MEJOR, Spanish Hits LATINO, and Traditional LA MEXICANA; LAZER has raised over $10 million to date for CMN.

LAZER CRO GERARDO MARTINEZ said, “These are epic times and we as broadcasters need to exemplify courage and double down on superserving our communities. We are humbled by the outpouring of support from our listeners and partners.”



CMN National Dir./Hispanic Media DANNY GARCIA said, “CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK is extremely grateful to our fundraising partners at LAZER BROADCASTING and their entire team for helping the kids during the 2020 MILAGROS PARA LOS NIÑOS Radiothon! This was an exceptional achievement given the challenges related to COVID-19. The on-air talent stepped up to the challenge and motivated their audience through this historic event. These funds will ensure our hospitals throughout CALIFORNIA and NEVADA continue to have the needed resources to care for our kids. Mil gracias!”

