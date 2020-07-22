New Weekend Shows

RED APPLE MEDIA has added three new local shows to its weekend lineup.

The new shows include JEANINE PIRRO, the FOX NEWS CHANNEL host, hosting 11a-noon (ET) SUNDAYS; former NEW YORK Police Commissioner BERNARD KERIK with "BEHIND THE BADGE," co-produced with LAPCOM COMMUNICATIONS, on SATURDAYS 2-3p (ET); and WALTER STERLING, who hosts a syndicated show on SUNDAY nights, doing a local NEW YORK show for WABC SATURDAYS 9-10p. PIRRO and KERIK are notable and controversial supporters of President TRUMP, with KERIK getting a pardon from TRUMP for his previous felony conviction.

“New Yorkers want compelling content throughout the weekend, and that’s what we’re going to deliver,” said SVP/Programming DAVID LABROZZI. “JEANINE and BERNIE are well-known to our audience and perceived as champions for NEW YORK. WALTER’s syndicated show has done well in other markets, and I'm delighted that he is doing a LOCAL NEW YORK show exclusively for WABC.”

Pres. CHAD LOPEZ added, “I’m grateful to JOHN CATSIMATIDIS, CEO of RED APPLE MEDIA, whose vision is allowing us to bring stellar hosts to our lineup.”

