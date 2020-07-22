de Nardis

Podcast ad agency AD RESULTS MEDIA has named former AEGIS MEDIA and OMD WORLDWIDE CEO MAINARDO DE NARDIS to its Board of Directors.

“We’re excited that MAINARDO has joined the AD RESULTS MEDIA Board of Directors,” said CEO MARSHALL WILLIAMS. “MAINARDO has unparalleled industry experience, a reputation for excellence and visionary leadership, along with strong global relationships that will allow us to greatly expand our presence locally and around the world.”

“I’m very excited to join the board of AD RESULTS MEDIA to help write the next chapter of their successful journey across voice marketing, which is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing new platforms,” said DE NARDIS. “Starting from recorded audio content such as podcasts -- already a billion-dollar business in the U.S. and a market which AD RESULTS MEDIA currently leads - earning the right to remain at the forefront of the industry, across sonic branding and voice search optimization, audio websites and voice commerce. Every brand needs a voice strategy and AD RESULTS MEDIA is one of the key players leading the way.”

