Boston Bound!

PAMAL Top 40 WFLY (FLY 92)/ALBANY PD ALLY REID reached out with news regarding changes coming to the station's morning show, The Fly Morning Rush With Jake & Christy.

"CHRISTY will be leaving us in the coming months as her husband, who serves in the Armed Forces, is being relocated to the BOSTON area. This means we are starting the search for a new co-host to join JAKE in mornings."

Interested individuals should send their materials to REID at ally@fly92.com.

REID added, "CHRISTY has been such a great addition to our radio family. We will miss her talent and energy greatly. If you’re looking for a great talent for your BOSTON area station, CHRISTY can be reached at whitakerccl@gmail.com.

