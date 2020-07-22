New Digital Platform Launched Today

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) launched digital platform "ACM: The Hub" TODAY (7/22), featuring new series "The ACM Weekly" beginning WEDNESDAY, JULY 29th and "ACM Wine Down WEDNESDAY" with current episodes now live. "The ACM Weekly" will feature several Country music artist performances in each 20-40-minute episode, highlighting artists with upcoming projects and new music. "ACM Wine Down WEDNESDAY" kicked off early in JULY with CARLY PEARCE and TENILLE TOWNES (NET NEWS 7/6), and will continue through WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5th.

In addition, The Hub will include intimate artist conversations, at-home acoustic performances, unique artist and fan engagement opportunities, an artist marketplace and weekly ACM curated playlists. Visit the website, now live, here.

"THE ACADEMY's goal is to help fans and artists connect during these quarantined times with no live shows,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “We want to provide fans with a dedicated place to see the best of Country music content, including a comprehensive fan calendar featuring upcoming live streams, events, new music, merchandise and playlists. This will allow fans to easily follow all their favorite artists and discover live virtual and other opportunities. I want to thank our board and industry members who provided valuable input to our staff throughout the development of this initiative and will continue to be integral to its ongoing success.”

