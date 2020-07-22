Hank FM

IGHTNER COMMUNICATIONS WKMC/ALTOONA, PA has transitioned from Classic Hits to Classic Country as HANK FM. The AM station simulcasts on translator W241CQ at 96.1.

A JULY 20th FACEBOOK post from the company’s MATT LIGHTNER says the station is playing “the legends of Country music with a mix of ‘80s to ’00s.” The station is running commercial free and jockless for its first week.

LIGHTNER added, “Oh, and if you just don't like Country, and you really loved the former Classic Hits 96, we really hope one of our other stations can fit the need. We are making some minor tweaks to our Easy Favorites WTRN format to pick up the tempo some, and we have 107.1 JACK-FM [WYUP], and MIX 94.7 [WBRX]. All of these stations play some of the same music heard formerly on WKMC.”

