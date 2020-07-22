The SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE has sent MICHAEL O'RIELLY's nomination for another term as a Commissioner at the FCC to the full SENATE for confirmation. The move to refer the nomination for a vote by the full body came WEDNESDAY (7/22) via voice vote, with four no votes from the Democratic members, including Ranking Member MARIA CANTWELL (D-WA), who cited O'RIELLY's violation of the HATCH Act in an appearance at CPAC, where he called for the re-election of President TRUMP.

O'RIELLY issued a statement thanking the COMMITTEE for its approval, saying, It is with deep appreciation that I thank the Members of the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE, especially Chairman (ROGER) WICKER (R-MS) for his support, along with Subcommittee Chairman (JOHN) THUNE (R-SD) and the other Members of the COMMITTEE, for considering and favorably recommending to the full Senate my nomination to serve a new term at the FCC. The COMMITTEE takes its constitutional role in considering nominations seriously, and I am very pleased to have garnered the support of a bipartisan majority of Members.”

