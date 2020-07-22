Special Series

Political podcast PANTSUIT POLITICS is airing a special four-part series teaching the basics of U.S. elections and politics. "How to Be a Citizen" posted its opening episode YESTERDAY (7/21) and will post three more on JULY 24th, 28th, and 31st. Along with the special series, the show's PATREON will be offering extra content including mini-episodes on the Federalist Papers and coloring pages.

“In creating more than 500 episodes of PANTSUIT POLITICS, one of the things we’ve learned along the way is that when it comes to politics, many people are simply struggling with where to start,” said co-host BETH SILVERS. “Learning about our political system can be confusing, and it’s often hard to find resources that start from the beginning. ‘How To Be a Citizen’ aims to provide that groundwork so we can feel confident and empowered to take part in our civic duties.”

“It’s common to feel powerless when it comes to the political process, but it’s more important than ever to understand how it works and how to get involved,” said co-host SARAH STEWART HOLLAND. “Our series aims to demonstrate that citizenship is a community act, and that democracy gets its power from people.”

