FRANK SKI has exited mornings at ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA. This was his second tour of duty at the station. He previously held down AM drive from 1998-2012. He made the announcement this morning (7/22) on air.

SKI also posted on FACEBOOK, "After much consideration, talks with my family and most importantly, talks with GOD, I have decided to leave V103. This wasn’t an easy decision but I’m grateful this is MY decision.

"My decision to leave is a result of wanting a different experience and my desire to grow. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but if you understand GOD’s promises, you can’t help but to be excited for what’s ahead.

"Thank you to RICK & REGGIE, My MORNING CULTURE team.... My V-103 co-workers.... but most of all, thank you to my V103 listener family. Y’all have supported me for decades.

We are in the middle of a global pandemic, national race tensions, a presidential election year and more. We have much work to do. It is my duty to use my voice to take our community to the next level."

Stay tuned ... BIG ANNOUNCEMENT AHEAD."

