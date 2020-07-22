Jay DeMarcus

RASCAL FLATTS’ JAY DEMARCUS and his wife ALLISON will be featured on a new NETFLIX original reality series, "DEMARCUS Family Rules." The series will release WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19th and give fans a look inside their NASHVILLE home life with their children, MADELINE and DYLAN.

DEMARCUS and his family took to social media TODAY (7/22) to share the news with fans, posting a video about the series and calling it "a behind the scenes, unfiltered look at our crazy life." Watch it here.

