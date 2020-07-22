CRS360

The latest in the monthly series of “CRS360” webinars from COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) will focus on radio advertising and how local sales teams are regaining revenue amid the effects of COVID-19. Set for WEDNESDAY, JULY 29th at 1p (CT), “How to Regain Revenue and Reassure Clients,” will feature panelists MATT SUNSHINE of THE CENTER FOR SALES STRATEGY, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA's ROB KEEGAN and RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Country WQMX/AKRON, OH's MASON MEYER.

“CRS360 for JULY continues a three-part series on how radio has modified best practices during extraordinary, unpredictable times," said CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. "We jump into the sales department this time, learning what strategies are working at local radio to regain, then sustain the confidence of advertisers following the impact of COVID-19 on ad revenue. Like programmers, radio sales teams have always displayed remarkable innovation and resiliency any time they’ve faced adversity. This is a very strong panel, with a great story to tell.”

