Kozak (Photo: Jessica Amerson)

Record label SONGS & DAUGHTERS (S&D) is celebrating its one year anniversary TODAY (7/22), as well as the birthday of the label's Pres./CEO, NICOLLE GALYON. S&D, an imprint of BIG LOUD RECORDS, is NASHVILLE's first female-focused label (NET NEWS 7/22/19).

Enjoy a one-year recap birthday video featuring a cover of ANNE-MARIE's "Birthday," sung by S&D flagship artist MADISON KOZAK, here.

« see more Net News