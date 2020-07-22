-
Songs & Daughters Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Birthday Video
July 22, 2020 at 12:41 PM (PT)
Record label SONGS & DAUGHTERS (S&D) is celebrating its one year anniversary TODAY (7/22), as well as the birthday of the label's Pres./CEO, NICOLLE GALYON. S&D, an imprint of BIG LOUD RECORDS, is NASHVILLE's first female-focused label (NET NEWS 7/22/19).
Enjoy a one-year recap birthday video featuring a cover of ANNE-MARIE's "Birthday," sung by S&D flagship artist MADISON KOZAK, here.
