Syndicated tech talker KIM KOMANDO's daily short-form feature is expanding to seven days a week. "THE KIM KOMANDO DAILY TECH UPDATE," which airs on close to 300 stations and on AMERICAN FORCES RADIO NETWORK, previously aired five days a week.

The expanded daily schedule begins the week of JULY 27th on a barter bais for one 60-second spot in the same daypart.

Find out more and sign up at affiliates@weststar.com.

