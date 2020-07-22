Jill Weindorf

CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC SVP/Promotion And Marketing JILL WEINDORF has been promoted to GM.

“JILL has been an integral part of the CONCORD promotion team for over a decade," said CONCORD Chief Label Exec. TOM WHALLEY. "In this time, she has proven herself to be a leader, innovator and someone who genuinely cares about our artists. I look forward to her working closely with our labels in the execution of strategies that build our artists’ careers and the vision that our artists have for their music."

WEINDORF said, "It's an amazing time at CONCORD and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to work closely with TOM WHALLEY, who has been a tremendous inspiration to me. The music that we represent is world class and we have built an independent and unparalleled approach to growing career artists. This new role is exciting in that I get to drive marketing and augment artist development on a wholistic level on behalf of our incredible suite of labels.”

« see more Net News