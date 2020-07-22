Townes (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s TENILLE TOWNES is the most nominated artist at the 38th CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC (CCMA) AWARDS, announced TODAY (7/22). She earned six nominations: Entertainer of the Year (her first nomination in the category), Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Video of the Year (for “Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)”), Interactive Artist of the Year and the Fans’ Choice Award.

DEAN BRODY and BRETT KISSEL each received five nominations. JAMES BARKER BAND, THE REKLAWS and DALLAS SMITH earned four apiece, while JADE EAGLESON, HUNTER BROTHERS, MACKENZIE PORTER and the WASHBOARD UNION each earned three. Other nominees with NASHVILLE label deals include TENILLE ARTS and MEGHAN PATRICK (who are both up for Album of the Year, with ARTS also scoring a nomination in the Rising Star category), LINDSAY ELL (Female Artist of the Year), and HIGH VALLEY (Group or Duo Of the Year and Single of the Year).

The 2020 CCMA Awards will air SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th at 9p (ET) on GLOBAL, and stream on the GLOBAL TV app. The show will be filmed in two locations, in NASHVILLE and at BURL’S CREEK EVENT GROUNDS in ONTARIO.

See the full list of nominees, including the finalists in five radio categories, here.

