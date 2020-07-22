Toucher

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON morning "TOUCHER AND RICH" co-host FRED TOUCHER will not be on the show for an indeterminate period pending review by BEASLEY of his situation after an incident in which he talked on TUESDAY's show about personal issues and later disclosed that he would be seeking help for his mental health.

The BOSTON GLOBE's CHAD FINN reports that TOUCHER arrived late for the show on TUESDAY (7/21), then said that he was going through a divorce; FINN reported that TOUCHER sounded agitated, prompting co-host RICH SHERTENLIEB to suggest during the 7a hour that TOUCHER take time off. The TUESDAY show's audio has not been made available as a podcast.

On WEDNESDAY, after being absent from the show, TOUCHER posted a message on INSTAGRAM saying, "First of all thank you to the listeners that have my back. For some reason I want you guys to know I have never been drunk on the air [management has never accused me of such} I am going to a mental institution next week. I am sometimes too forthcoming on the air. I’m used to just being honest about my life but when you are a f-ckup that isn’t such a good idea." SHERTENLIEB, JON WALLACH, and JOE MURRAY hosted the show in TOUCHER's absence.

BEASLEY sent a statement to the GLOBE saying, “As a responsible company committed to the BOSTON community, we take this matter very seriously. FRED will be off the air while we continue to review the situation.”

