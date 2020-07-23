-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio June '20 Ratings & Spring '20 Books Released Today
NIELSEN AUDIO JUNE '20 Ratings are out TODAY for AKRON; OMAHA; BAKERSFIELD; HARRISBURG; CHARLESTON, SC; YORK; and SPRING '20 Books for CANTON, OH; HAGERSTOWN-CHAMBERSBURG, MD-PA; LANCASTER, PA; LINCOLN, NE; MYRTLE BEACH, SC; NEW LONDON, CT; and WILMINGTON, DE. Find the 12+ ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming FRIDAY, JULY 24th: JUNE '20 Ratings for SPRINGFIELD, MA; MONTEREY-SALINAS; LITTLE ROCK; GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE; COLUMBIA, SC; DES MOINES; SPOKANE; and SPRING '20 Books for GAINESVILLE-OCALA; HOT SPRINGS, AR; and STOCKTON, CA.
