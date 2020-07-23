Charese Fruge, Kendra Moore

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets caught up with ENTERCOM/LAS VEGAS Traffic Director KENDRA MOORE.

MOORE's responsibilities include making sure that all six stations in the cluster are running like clockwork. Dealing with the always evolving landscape that is 2020, MOORE notes, "I work more diligently and purposefully now to make sure I am managing my time efficiently and making sure things are done properly in case any challenges pop up.” “At the same time, I am dealing with everyday normal life stress like the feeling of being unsettled, and a constant unspoken hope that we’ll all be on the other side of this sometime soon."

