WRMF Merch Store Opens

HUBBARD Hot AC WRMF (97.9 WRMF)/WEST PALM BEACH is delivering yet again for their loyal listeners, with brand new merch items from their preferred radio station and morning show!

PD RANDI WEST tells ALL ACCESS, "Fans have been asking for some time to be able to get desired items from their favorite morning show, KVJ (KEVIN, VIRGINIA & JASON) and favorite station and now they can! Everything from FACE MASKS to COFFEE MUGS and weird and whatever PODCAST SOCKS! We will be continuing to fill the store with items on an ongoing basis with new designs.

The WRMF store is now open--click here to enter.

