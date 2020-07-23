Concerts In Your Car

CBF PRODUCTIONS is presenting CONCERTS IN YOUR CAR, CALIFORNIA's first socially distanced concert and entertainment venue at the VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS parking lot. Initial acts include THIRD EYE BLIND (JULY 25th), SUBLIME WITH ROME (AUGUST 7th) and FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS (AUGUST 29th).

CBF PRODUCTIONS founder VINCENZO GIAMMANCO stated, “After months being homebound, we wanted to create an opportunity for music fans to get out and enjoy an epic concert experience in a safe environment. It’s our goal to give our community a little relief for this temporary problem with a temporary solution, as well as bring some much-needed funding into the local economy. If it’s successful, we plan on expanding to other cities.”

CONCERTS IN YOUR offers 700 carloads of fans the opportunity to see live, in-person performances, transforming an empty parking lot into a theater-in-the-round, complete with a massive stage, state-of-the-art sound system transmitting the performance to your car’s FM radio, elaborate lighting and four massive LED video screens that will provide 360 degrees of visual entertainment that can be seen from any parking spot. Concert-goers can also see and interact with one another with the download of a ZOOM link, for a more connected crowd experience.

Other concerts include JOHN JORGENSON BLUEGRASS BAND (J2B2) (JULY 16th), FISHBONE/OZOMATLI/REY FRESCO (JULY 18th), BLAKE SHELTON, GWEN STEFANI & TRACE ADKINS on screen,(JULY 25th), ZOPPE (an ITALIAN family circus, JULY 31st, AUGUST 1st and 2nd) and RODNEY ATKINS (AUGUST 8th).

To offer a safe and enjoyable experience, CONCERTS IN YOUR CARE are following the CDC and CALIFORNIA STATE GUIDELINES, and working with VENTURA COUNTY and CITY to ensure each event meets or exceeds all recommended standards. All event staff will be wearing required PPE (personal protective equipment).

During the concert, attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicle to view the performers from the stage or on the giant screens. Attendees can also sit in the bed of their trucks or in the back of SUVs as long as face masks are worn. All guests that exit their vehicle must wear a mask or face covering and remain next to their vehicle, and no more than two guests per vehicle can leave to use the restroom at the same time.

