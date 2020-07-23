A Virtual Celebration This Friday July 24th

The 40th anniversary of the release of AC/DC’s landmark "Back in Black" album takes place FRIDAY, JULY 24th, and to celebrate, the CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND is presenting “Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration."

The livestream event will be hosted by JARED JAMES NICHOLS and will feature SLASH, SEBASTIAN BACH, members of ALICE IN CHAINS, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, ANTHRAX, TRIVIUM and more. The event will also include AC/DC testimonials, appearances, tutorials and performances.

Check out the free livestream event this FRIDAY JULY 24th at 5p (ET) on the CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND FACEBOOK page and YOUTUBE channel.

