Acquired By NYT

THE NEW YORK TIMES has reached agreement to buy SERIAL PRODUCTIONS, producers of the hit podcasts "SERIAL" and S-TOWN, for about $25 million, according to a report in the TIMES.

SERIAL, founded in 2017 by JULIE SNYDER, "THIS AMERICAN LIFE" creator IRA GLASS, and reporter and "SERIAL" host SARAH KOENIG, has produced just the two podcasts in conjunction with "THIS AMERICAN LIFE" (with a third, "NICE WHITE PARENTS," hosted by CHANA JOFFE-WALT, debuting JULY 30th). but the TIMES deal will allow the company to expand and work with TIMES journalists on new projects and cross-promote with the paper and its website. The TIMES will also handle sales for SERIAL starting next year, taking over from PMM, and will embark on a strategic alliance with "THIS AMERICAN LIFE." The paper has increased its podcasting presence in recent years with the success of "THE DAILY" and other shows; It bought the parent company of subscription service AUDM earlier this year for $8.6 million.

The news comes as the TIMES welcomes a new Pres./CEO, upping COO MEREDITH LEVIEN to replace CEO MARK THOMPSON as of SEPTEMBER 8th.

