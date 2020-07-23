Sold

RADIO ACTIVE MEDIA, INC. is selling Sports WQXQ (FOX SPORTS RADIO 101.9)/CENTRAL CITY, KY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $617,000.

In other filings with the FCC, NEW SOUTH RADIO, INC. is selling Rock WSFZ-A-W296DD/JACKSON, MS to SSR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $84,000.

HERBERT R. BELL, Personal Representative of the estate of the late SHIRLEY M. BELL, is selling Silent KRRM/ROGUE RIVER, OR to GRANTS PASS BROADCASTING CORP. for $150,000.

Filing for STAs were TBLC VIRGINIA HOLDINGS, LLC (WVNZ-A/RICHMOND, VA, reduced daytime power due to a major power amplifier module failure) and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WLXZ/PINEHURST, NC, antenna height at variance after update to tower information; ERP needs to be adjusted).

SARIAH HILLAM, Personal Representative, has applied for a Silent STA for K252ER/CHINLE, AZ while seeking a new transmitter site. The station's sale to to DESERT EXPLORER COMMUNCATION LLC has closed as well.

And HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK, LLC has requested Silent STAs for KKRE/HOLLIS, OK and KKNM/BOVINA, TX due to COVID-19 concerns shutting down the stations' studio facilities.

