Stock Sales

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC. has reached two binding agreements to sell or transfer some of its stock for an aggregate value of $17.5 million in cash and satisfaction of debt. The deals, using stock from the company's shelf registration, include one sale of $7.5 million worth of shares ($4.14 per share) to a group of investors, one of which is a "substantial and existing institutional shareholder," to be used primarily to pay off debt, and another handing 2,415,459 shares of its common stock to a "major music partner" to pay off $10 million of debt, also at $4.14 per share.

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "These combined offerings dramatically improve our liquidity position, book value and strengthen our current balance sheet. We greatly appreciate the confidence these investors and the Major Music Partner have shown in the company by entering into these transactions."

