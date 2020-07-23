Ferrell (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA is partnering with WILL FERRELL on a slate of podcasts under FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK umbrella.

Six new shows will be part of the network, including “LAS CULTURISTAS WITH MATT ROGERS AND BOWEN YANG,” a weekly pop culture show co-hosted by actor/writer ROGERS and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cast member YANG; scripted podcast talk show spoof “MICHAEL BOLTON’S BIG SEXY PODCAST,” with the singer joined by COMEDY BANG BANG's SCOTT AUERMAN and LONELY ISLAND's AKIVA SCHAFFER; “MY MOMMA TOLD ME WITH LANGSTON KERMAN,” with the comedian/actor and guests covering Black conspiracy theories; “POOG WITH KATE BERLANT AND JACQUELINE NOVAK,” with the comics taking on wellness regimens and products; comics BRIAN HUSKEY and CHARLIE SANDERS' “BALD TALK,” interviewing bald celebrities about baldness; and “TRUE ROMANCE WITH CAROLINA BARLOW AND DEVIN LEARY,” featuring BARLOW, FERRELL's co-host on "THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST," and former "THE DAILY SHOW" segment producer LEARY.

“The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK really knows how to make a podcast,” said FERRELL, whose "THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST" has been one of iHEART's most successful podcasts. “In addition to the creative minds working behind the scenes, the network has an unprecedented ability to reach millions of new podcast listeners. These first few shows for BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK will set the standard for the type of high-quality comedy podcasts we’re striving to produce with this collaboration. MATT and BOWEN; CAROLINA and DEVIN; LANGSTON; BRIAN and CHARLIE; KATE and JACQUELINE; and MICHAEL BOLTON!? Now that’s a can’t miss comedy lineup.”

“Since we started working with WILL FERRELL, we’ve been extremely inspired by the comedic audio content we’ve been able to produce together,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “WILL is deeply dedicated to exploring the podcast medium. These initial shows demonstrate that the BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK will create extremely fresh and captivating content.”

« see more Net News