Duffy Exits

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHOCAGO Creative Services Mgr. CHRIS DUFFY has exited the station, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

DUFFY posted on FACEBOOK, "After over 10 years, three STANLEY CUPs, one CUBS World Championship, working with some of the absolute best in the business, yesterday I closed the book on WGN Radio. It will always be the pinnacle of my radio career. But watch this space! Exciting stuff coming."

« see more Net News