Q2 Down

TWITTER, INC. second quarter revenue took a 19% year-to-year hit, falling to $683 million, with ad revenue off 23% to $562 million. The company said that ad revenue fell 27% in the last three weeks of MARCH but staged a gradual recovery through the rest of the quarter, except for late MAY to mid-JUNE; in the last three weeks of JUNE, ad revenue was off 15% year-to-year, with the company asserting, "Demand gradually improved once brands returned after the protests subsided."

The company's operating loss widened from $76 million to $124 million; Net income fell from a gain of $1.1 billion to a loss of $1.2 billion (including a deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $1.1 billion as compared to an income tax benefit recorded in 2019).

TWITTER did see growth in average monetizable daily active users (mDAU), wising from 139 million in second quarter 2019 and 166 million in first quarter 2020 to 186 million for second quarter 2020.

"Our product work is paying off, with tremendous growth in audience and engagement. We grew mDAU to 186 million, a 34% year over year increase in Q2, the highest quarterly year-over-year growth rate we've delivered since we began reporting mDAU growth," said CEO JACK DORSEY. "I also want to address the security issue TWITTER suffered last week. We moved quickly to address what happened, and have taken additional steps to improve resiliency against targeted social engineering attempts, implemented numerous safeguards to improve the security of our internal systems, and are working with law enforcement. We understand our responsibilities and are committed to earning the trust of all of our stakeholders with our every action, including how we address this security issue. We will continue to be transparent in sharing our learnings and remediations."

"Revenue was $683 million in Q2, down 19% year over year, reflecting moderate recovery in advertising demand relative to the last three weeks of March. Despite the pandemic, brands have found innovative ways to join the conversation on TWITTER to connect with their customers," said CFO NED SEGAL. "We have completed our ad server rebuild and are making progress accelerating our performance ads roadmap. With a larger audience and progress in ads, we are even better positioned to deliver for advertisers when the live events and product launches that bring many people and advertisers to TWITTER return to our lives."

