Virtual Convention

COLLEGE BROADCASTERS, INC. is the latest organization to take its convention online this year, with the pandemic-cancelled (NET NEWS 6/22) in-person version of the NATIONAL STUDENT ELECTRONIC MEDIA CONVENTION (NSEMC) officially set for a virtual event OCTOBER 28-30.

The organization said that the move "is best for the safety of CBI members and guests" and that the online event will include networking opportunities and "exciting new content that can only be done through the online convention format."

Registration fees for this year's event will be $100 per media outlet member rather than by individual attendee, meaning organizations can pay one fee to include as many affiliated attendees as they want. CBI will also produce online sessions twice a month up to the convention.

Find out more at AskCBI.org/ nsemc2020.

