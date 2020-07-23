Taylor Swift (Photo: Twitter)

TAYLOR SWIFT took to TWITTER to alert her fans of new music arriving late tonite.

She wrote, "The music video for 'cardigan' will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - Cinematographer RODRIGO PRIETO, producer JIL HARDIN, executive producer REBECCA SKINNER, AD JOE ‘OZ’ OSBOURNE."

The music video for "cardigan" will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you's to my brilliant, bad ass video team - Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe 'Oz' Osbourne

