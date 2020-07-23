Autumn Joi, John Monds

HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC has tapped AUTUMN JOI for middays and JOHN MONDS for the QUIET STORM in the evenings.

PD AL PAYNE said, "Our core mission is to entertain and inform. The addition of AUTUMN and JOHN to our already wildly popular stellar team of radio personalities, led by the award-winning “STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW” from 6a to 10a (ET), is guaranteed to keep the DMV engaged and in the know.”

Most recently JOI did middays at RADIO ONE Urban WQOK (K97.5)/RALEIGH.

JOI said, “I started my radio career in WASHINGTON D.C. over 10 years ago and to be coming back home to the top station in the market is literally a dream come true.”

Her resume includes COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI, RADIO ONE Urban WKYS (93.9)/WASHINGTON D.C., and a correspondent for; TMZ, NEWS ONE NOW, TV ONE; and a red-carpet correspondent for the BET Awards, NAACP Awards & the GRAMMYS.

MONDS is a familiar voice for D. C. having previously worked for RADIO ONE URBAN AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) He hosted 7p-mid “LOVE and R&B WITH JOHN MONDS.

MONDS commented, “I’m so excited to be back at WHUR and a part of the team to lead the “QUIET STORM” back to its rightful #1 place,”

His Career Path Includes:

WBSB/BALTIMORE

KMJQ/HOUSTON

WCIN/CINCINNATI

WQHT/NEW YORK

WUSL/PHILADELPHIA (afternoons and MD)

KKBT/LOS ANGELES (afternoons, mornings, MD, PD)

WVAZ/CHICAGO

WHUR/WASHINGTON, DC (mornings)

WILV/CHICAGO (mornings, BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL)

KRBV/LOS ANGELES (formerly KKBT)

