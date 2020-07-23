Tyson Haller And Angelo Scrobe Promoted

CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC upped TYSON HALLER to SVP/Head of Promotion and ANGELO SCROBE to SVP/Field Promotion. The two will assume their new positions immediately.

HALLER will be responsible for directing all promotion department activity and operations including the assignment of teams to execute campaigns. He started his music career in college radio promotion at both ELEKTRA RECORDS and VIRGIN RECORDS, eventually rising to Regional NYC Promotion at the latter. He joined WMG’s incubator label, EASTWEST, building the promotion department from the ground up. After participating in the successes of acts like MACKLEMORE & RYAN LEWIS and THE ARCTIC MONKEYS, TYSON went on to oversee both the promotion and label services Teams at ADA, landing at CONCORD in early 2019.

"TYSON is a tremendous executive. He is extremely dedicated to artist development and deeply understands CONCORD's commitment to creating career artists,” commented GM JILL WEINDORF. “In this new role, I am confident that he will build strategic, creative, artist-centric campaigns that will continue the future success of CONCORD's Promotion team."

“I love the artists represented by the CONCORD LABELS and I am truly honored to lead the incredibly talented promotion team,” said HALLER. “I’m also thrilled that ANGELO SCROBE has been elevated to SVP/Field Promotion. He has a proven track record of success and dedication to the team. I am grateful to TOM WHALLEY and JILL WEINDORF for this opportunity and I am excited to get to work!”

SCROBE will work directly with HALLER to develop and execute multi-format campaigns, guide department operations and lead the promotion efforts at Alternative Radio. SCROBE was promoted to VP two years ago. He previously worked at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP/EMI MUSIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC, and PELLEGRINO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP & STREET INFORMATION NETWORK.

