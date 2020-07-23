McGraw (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

SPOTIFY's social media series, "The Drop In" (NET NEWS 4/28), features BIG MACHINE RECORDS' TIM MCGRAW in its latest episode. During the show, MCGRAW drops in on a video conference call to surprise and thank a group of nurses at VIRTUAL HEALTH in NEW JERSEY. After a conversation with MCGRAW and the staff discussing their experiences during the pandemic, MCGRAW played an acoustic version of his latest single, "I Called Mama." Watch the new episode here.

“I just want to thank you for all the great work you're doing, on behalf of me and my family, and most importantly for me, it's an inspiration for my daughters," said MCGRAW during his conversation with the nurses. "As they go out into the world, they can see what you guys do and that's one of the bright lights I think through all this, is being able to see how much people care, how hard people work, how selfless people can be, especially you guys, our frontline workers who put your lives on the line to take care of people."

Other artists who have also “dropped into” fans’ virtual conversations in previous episodes of "The Drop In" include MORGAN WALLEN, TINASHE, ALEC BENJAMIN, LAUV and MEGHAN TRAINOR.

