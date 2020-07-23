Deal With BEC-Tero

THAILAND's BEC-TERO RADIO has signed up with TRITON DIGITAL for delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio.

“BEC-TERO RADIO recognizes the need to move fast with new approaches to doing business in this fast-evolving media landscape. We are proud to partner with TRITON in being the first to offer programmatic audio services in THAILAND by leveraging their world-renowned audio technology to meaningfully increase our reach and revenue,” said BEC-TERO RADIO GM LAWN CHUMSAI. “We look forward to working with TRITON’s knowledgeable global team to continuously evolve and grow our digital audio strategy.”

“We are pleased to provide BEC-TERO RADIO with the tools they need to deliver, monetize, and measure their digital audio streams,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir./Market Development and Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “We look forward to supporting BEC-TERO RADIO in providing an enhanced, engaging listening experience for their audience, and in helping them achieve a higher return for their advertisers.”

