Closed

This past weekend, indie label BURGER RECORDS faced multiple anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct regarding artists as well as label staff.

On MONDAY (7/20) plans were announced to address the matter. Co-founder/President LEE RICKARD announced he would resign. Co-founder SEAN BOHRMAN agreed to step down at a future date. JESSA ZAPOR-GRAY was named interim president, and the label said it would re-brand as BRGR RCRDS.

Last night (7/22), a report in PITCHFORK said that the label, founded in FULLERTON, CA in 2007, had instead decided to completely shutter its operations.

A statement from ZAPOR-GRAY read, in part, "When I was asked to take over in this capacity, I expected some blowback for my decision to accept but I believed that the opportunity to have a role in effecting real and lasting positive change within the BURGER and indie music scenes was worth the risk. Upon further review, I have informed BURGER RECORDS that I no longer believe I will be able to achieve my intended goals in assuming the leadership role at BURGER in the current climate. Therefore, I have decided to step away from the label entirely to focus on my other projects."

BURGER's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts have all been deactivated.

« see more Net News