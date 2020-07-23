Pet Aid

iHEARTMEDIA CONNECTICUT partnered with ABC affiliate WTNH-TV (NEWS 8)/NEW HAVEN, LIVE NATION CONNECTICUT, the OAKDALE THEATER, and K&S DISTRIBUTORS to benefit animal organizations in the state.

"Pets, Masks & Music" was held YESTERDAY (7/22) and collected pet food, supplies, and monetary donations for DAN COSGROVE ANIMAL SHELTER, BIKERS AGAINST ANIMAL CRUELTY, KENWAY'S CAUSE, THE CATHERINE VIOLET HUBBARD ANIMAL SANCTUARY, and DESMOND'S ARMY, with donors receiving free face masks from K&S in exchange for their donations. iHEARTCOMMUNITIES Dir. and Classic Hits WHCN (THE RIVER 105.9)/HARTFORD midday host RENEE DININO and Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN afternoon host ADAM RIVERS joined NEWS 8 personalities LAURA HUTCHINSON, KEITH KOUNTZ, and RICH COPPOLA at the socially-distanced event.

