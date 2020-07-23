Brown

PANDORA will release a new live concert series connecting artists and fans across all music genres through virtual events, kicking off with RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN on TUESDAY, JULY 28th. BROWN's performance will contain new hits and older favorites, with the evening hosted by SIRIUSXM's STORME WARREN.

PANDORA’s cameras will also follow BROWN to tornado-ravaged East NASHVILLE, where a mural was made inspired by his new song, “Worldwide Beautiful.” The evening will feature an animated short film, based on a real-life experience, narrated by BROWN. Select attendees will receive access to virtual meet and greets, Q&As with the artist, exclusive merchandise, live chat functionality and more.

“I love unexpected collaborations and finding new ways to bring my fans music, especially while we aren’t able to tour on the road,” said BROWN. “You all mean so much to me and I’m happy to team up with PANDORA to create an amazing virtual performance with some surprises for you.”

Following their performance, each participating artist is expected to record a PANDORA Story featuring personal commentary woven between hand-selected songs. Fans will also be able to tune in to the recordings of the virtual performances on PANDORA, and select concerts will also be re-broadcast on sister company SIRIUSXM.

“People are still as passionate about live entertainment as ever, and they’re craving the moments of joy and connection that those experiences bring,” said SIRIUSXM and PANDORA CMO DENISE KARKOS. “The music ecosystem has been massively disrupted this year, and artists need to find new ways to connect with fans, share their art, and continue creating. Our role is to give entertainers a platform to reach their fans in new and meaningful ways while filling the void for listeners who want to connect with each other and the artists they love.”

« see more Net News