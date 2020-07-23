Backstage Country

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS is launching a new on-air program, "Backstage Country," designed to fill a full weekday daypart slot on mainstream Country stations. The daily, five-hour program will be hosted by a different Country artist each week, giving fans an opportunity to hear each artist's perspective on topics including music, touring, events, the media and more. TIM MCGRAW will host the first week of broadcasts, beginning MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th, followed by KELSEA BALLERINI, BRETT ELDREDGE, DUSTIN LYNCH and JASON ALDEAN. More hosts will be announced in the coming weeks.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has signed on as the flagship group of affiliates for the program with all seven of its Country stations on board: WXTU/PHILADELPHIA, WKLB/BOSTON, WQYK/TAMPA, WSOC/CHARLOTTE, KCYE/LAS VEGAS, WKML/FAYETTEVILLE and WKXC/AUGUSTA.

“We have always tried to deliver high-profile hosts for our programming so that our affiliates have something they can promote and their listeners have something special and engaging," said UNITED STATIONS EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK. "Since Country artists have a tremendous history of accessibility and outreach to their fans, we felt that a radio show where the stars are the DJs would be a fantastic vehicle for everybody.”

BEASLEY Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE added, “To deliver an audio experience that comes as close as possible to the intimacy of a backstage meet and greet seems perfect for the times in which we live. Country is such a star-driven format, and we’re thrilled to bring the biggest names directly to our audience.”

