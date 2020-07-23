Orlando Davis

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS recently tested positive for COVID-19. DAVIS remained asymptomatic during his quarantine and he and his two daughters have since tested negative.

ORLANDO DAVIS' COVID-19 story didn't end there. This report from WFTS-TV (ABC ACTION NEWS)/TAMPA anchor SARINA FAZAN for TAMPA's ONE BLOOD details more of DAVIS' story here.

