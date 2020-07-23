Oglesby

Longtime BMG publishing executive CHRIS OGLESBY has been promoted to SVP/Creative, the company's lead creative publishing role in NASHVILLE. OGLESBY reports to LOS-ANGELES based head of U.S. publishing MONTI OLSON.

He will oversee the creative publishing team in NASHVILLE and support the development of the company's roster of songwriters while expanding their creative opportunities in MUSIC CITY and beyond. In addition, he will serve to further the collaborative efforts between BMG’s roster of artists and publishing clients in both LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, as well as BMG’s BBR MUSIC GROUP and its artists.

OGLESBY began his career at ALMO/IRVING MUSIC, signing GRAMMY Award-winner CRAIG WISEMAN, before joining DREAMCATCHER MUSIC. He joined BMG in 2013 as VP/Creative.

"CHRIS’ relationships and understanding of our writers and the music community is unrivaled," said OLSON. "A true song man, he has the innate ability to create synergy with our teams, offices and writers around the world, building on our USP of publishing and recording together as one. He will continue to serve as a major asset for the team in NASHVILLE and BMG abroad.”

Added BMG EVP/Repertoire & Marketing THOMAS SCHERER, "We are thrilled to have CHRIS take the creative publishing lead in NASHVILLE and look forward to working more closely as we bring our recording artists and songwriters together. This is a great opportunity to strengthen our business in NASHVILLE, with BBR MUSIC GROUP, the creative synch team for film and TV, along with our L.A.-based creative publishing team, to produce new opportunities and deliver results for our songwriters.”

