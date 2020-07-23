New Flagship

The LOS ANGELES CHARGERS have a new Spanish language broadcast team to go along with their new flagship Spanish language radio outlet, ESTRELLA MEDIA Regional Mexican KBUE-KBUA (QUE BUENA 105.5/94.3)/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 6/17), with 2008 CHARGERS Spanish language play-by-play voice and former LOS ANGELES LAKERS voice ADRIAN GARCIA MARQUEZ returning to handle play-by-play and LAKERS broadcaster and former UNIVISION O&O KMEX-TV/LOS ANGELES sports and news anchor FRANCISCO PINTO on color commentary. GARCIA MARQUEZ and PINTO replace MARIO SOLIS and JORGE VILLANUEVA, who called CHARGERS games on previous flagship crosstown LOTUS Regional Mexican Oldies KFWB-A (LA MERA MERA 980).

"We are excited to reunite two of LA's most recognizable and respected voices on our Spanish-language radio broadcast," said CHARGERS Pres./Business Operations A.G. SPANOS. "FRANCISCO and ADRIAN have great on-air chemistry, as witnessed by their multiple Emmy Awards calling LOS ANGELES LAKERS games for SPECTRUM SPORTSNET DEPORTES. Both are consummate professionals with extensive sports broadcast experience not just in LA, but on the national and international stages as well. We cannot wait for their call to hit the airwaves this season and bring CHARGERS fans the action in a way that only FRANCISCO and ADRIAN can."

