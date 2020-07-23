Incorporated

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, formerd by ADAMS RADIO GROUP Pres./CEO RON STONE, has announced that it has incorporated and has named its initial Board of Directors.

The directors include:

DEBORAH BARRERA, R COMMUNICATIONS

KRISTIN CANTRELL, SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA AND CAP CITY COMMUNICATIONS

DARRELL CALTON, ILIAD MEDIA GROUP

ALLEN DICK, DICK BROADCASTING

MIKE FLOOD, FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS

KENNETH FORTE, R&F COMMUNICATIONS

CHARLES JOHNSON, NORTHSTAR BROADCAST

KIMBERLY MARTINEZ, ALL PRO BROADCASTING

GREGORY PRETKO, SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS

KELLY RADANDT, WOODWARD RADIO GROUP

TONY RENDA, RENDA BROADCASTING

DAVID STEPHENS, STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP

RON STONE, ADAMS RADIO GROUP

TONY RICHARDS, KENSINGTON DIGITAL

CINDY TAYLOR, OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP

REBECCA WHITE, SALEM MEDIA (OF INDIANA)

SANDRA WOODRUFF, NORTHWEST INDY RADIO

STONE said, “We filed the articles last Friday, on a day where we were 96% of our 3,000-station goal. 2,877 stations had signed up, represented by just under 600 owners/operators. We continue to have additional owners signing up every day. An initial Board of Directors has also been selected. 1/3 of board members will turn over every DECEMBER 31, starting DECEMBER 31, 2021.

“Our first board meeting will be scheduled for next week, to decide mostly organizational matters and to approve our business plan. We will have a conference call with everyone that has signed up on www.radioiba.org scheduled shortly after the board meeting to review the business plan and goals of the IBA.

“The IBA will be running at full speed in AUGUST. We anticipate delivering substantial parts of the program to our members before the end of 2020. We have some heavy lifting to do, and everyone is excited to get to it!”

« back to Net News