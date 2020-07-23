-
Independent Broadcasters Association Files For Incorporation, Names Initial Board Of Directors
The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, formerd by ADAMS RADIO GROUP Pres./CEO RON STONE, has announced that it has incorporated and has named its initial Board of Directors.
The directors include:
- DEBORAH BARRERA, R COMMUNICATIONS
- KRISTIN CANTRELL, SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA AND CAP CITY COMMUNICATIONS
- DARRELL CALTON, ILIAD MEDIA GROUP
- ALLEN DICK, DICK BROADCASTING
- MIKE FLOOD, FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS
- KENNETH FORTE, R&F COMMUNICATIONS
- CHARLES JOHNSON, NORTHSTAR BROADCAST
- KIMBERLY MARTINEZ, ALL PRO BROADCASTING
- GREGORY PRETKO, SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS
- KELLY RADANDT, WOODWARD RADIO GROUP
- TONY RENDA, RENDA BROADCASTING
- DAVID STEPHENS, STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP
- RON STONE, ADAMS RADIO GROUP
- TONY RICHARDS, KENSINGTON DIGITAL
- CINDY TAYLOR, OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP
- REBECCA WHITE, SALEM MEDIA (OF INDIANA)
- SANDRA WOODRUFF, NORTHWEST INDY RADIO
STONE said, “We filed the articles last Friday, on a day where we were 96% of our 3,000-station goal. 2,877 stations had signed up, represented by just under 600 owners/operators. We continue to have additional owners signing up every day. An initial Board of Directors has also been selected. 1/3 of board members will turn over every DECEMBER 31, starting DECEMBER 31, 2021.
“Our first board meeting will be scheduled for next week, to decide mostly organizational matters and to approve our business plan. We will have a conference call with everyone that has signed up on www.radioiba.org scheduled shortly after the board meeting to review the business plan and goals of the IBA.
“The IBA will be running at full speed in AUGUST. We anticipate delivering substantial parts of the program to our members before the end of 2020. We have some heavy lifting to do, and everyone is excited to get to it!”
