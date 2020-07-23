Looking For A New Gig

NORTHERN LIGHTS Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3)/MINNEAPOLIS morning team of BEN & DANA are out over COVIFD-19 cuts. They are wrapping up a successful five year run.

BEN HOLSEN told ALL ACCEESS, "SO grateful for the opportunity. Just sucks to be out during COVID-19 but we are so excied to see what tomorrow brings."

Reach BEN at benholsen@yahoo.com or (612) 201-9037 and you can find partner DANA WESSEL at wesselprep@gmail.com or (651) 329-6350.

No word if others are out or who is replacing BEN & DANA in mornings

« see more Net News